July 28, 1925 - July 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Frances J. Koehmstedt, 94, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in her daughter's home, Beloit, WI. She was born on July 28, 1925 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of John and Eva (Gilbertson)Vallee. Frances was a 1944 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Lester Koehmstedt on June 24, 1950 in Dubuque, IA. He predeceased her on February 7, 1987.
Frances was employed by the Beloit Daily News for over 25 years and Caravilla in Janesville. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee, sewing, cooking, gardening and making ceramic dolls.
Survivors include her children: Mark Koehmstedt, Vicki (Thomas) Kalk, and Janice Martin; grandchildren: Alicia Webb, Rachel (Todd) Schendel, Christina (Scott) Matthews, Andrew Kalk, Brian (Roxana) Martin, and April Martin; many more great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Richard Vallee and sister, Dorothy Vandegraft.
Private family services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
