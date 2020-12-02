November 25, 2020
Columbia Falls, MT - Frances J. Kochicas, 97, of Columbia Falls, MT died November 25, 2020. She was born in Rockford, Illinois in 1923. She and her family were part of a vibrant Greek American community where Greek tradition and a strong sense of family were staples of her childhood. Frances wanted to create a secure future for herself and felt it was important for her to be able to get a college degree, which back then, many women were not encouraged to do so. She worked her way through college and received a B. A. from Rockford College in 1946. It wasn't long though after graduating she met and married George (Chick) Kochicas, who owned the Royal Cleaners in Beloit. She and George had four children, Toni, Noreen, John and James.
Frances ran for Rock County Supervisor in 1968, knocking on doors introducing herself to her constituents and low and behold, she won! She then went on to serve six terms thereafter until 1980, chairing many committees and thoroughly enjoying her time in politics! What a gal!
While raising children and serving as a County Board Supervisor, Frances used her degree to start substitute teaching, then a few years later she went on to teach full-time at South Beloit High School till she retired in 1994. While she was teaching school full time and raising a family, she also obtained a Master's Degree in School Administration from Northern Illinois University in 1980.
In many ways Frances was ahead of her time as an independent strong woman with a heart of gold, always thinking of her family first and not herself. In many ways, she was the rock in our family and she touched so many lives in the greater Beloit community with her kindness and generosity. We were so blessed and to have been able to call her our Mother. Rest in peace Mom, we love you!
Frances is survived by her daughters, Toni (Dick) Idol of Whitefish, MT, Noreen Sanders of Oakland CA, two sons, John (Alyssa) Kochicas of Berkeley, CA and James (Denise) Kochicas of Auburndale, FL. 3 grandchildren, Zachary (BJ) and Jacob Sanders and Madison Kochicas as well as beloved step-grandchildren, Cody (Dani) and Colt (Jen) Idol and Tom (Lori) Smith, Heather Lentz, Lexi Lambert and 5 step great grandchildren, Wells, Joshua, Austin, Kaden and Kelise.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with The Rev. Fr. Anastasios Papagiannis from Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church, Rockford officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. In addition, the family plans a Celebration of Life for Frances at a later date once Covid-19 restrictions are a distant memory. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences and live stream of funeral service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com