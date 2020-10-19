September 21, 1937 - October 18, 2020
Beloit, WI - Frances I. Simplot, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in her home.
She was born on September 21, 1937, the daughter of Gideon and Iola (Perry) Chase. Frances had a twin brother who she loved dearly, Frank Chase. He passed away on January 12, 1999. She married Jerry M. Simplot Sr. on January 26, 1955. He predeceased her on April 23, 1973.
Frances worked for 26 years at Beloit Health System as a Registered Respiratory Therapist doing both hospital work and many years of in Home Therapy for different homecare companies. Over the years she cared for approximately 400 clients and cherished the memories she had with them. Frances spent most of her retired years volunteering with the Salvation Army especially during the Christmas season where she could be found ringing bells throughout town. She had a blessed life and the joy of having a great husband, three awesome sons, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many friends and great co-workers.
"To my sons - words cannot express a Mother's love; it will be there throughout eternity. My prayers for you will not come back void. To my grandchildren and my great grandchildren, - I love you and I'm glad I had the joy of being Grandma Moe. God Bless you all."
Survivors include her sons, Jack Simplot and James (Tere) Simplot; grandchildren, Jessica (Tori) Montero, Kristine (Sean Hemmer) Simplot, Alex (Kassandra) Simplot, Jack Simplot Jr., and Fernando Lopez; great grandchildren, Tori Jr and Martín; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; son, Jerry Simplot Jr.; siblings, Frank, Everette, Edward, Kenny, Phyllis, Robert, Donald, Betty and Mildred; and nephew, Roger.
A visitation of remembrance for Frances will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com