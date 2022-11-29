Fernando Silva

October 20, 1947 - November 24, 2022 Beloit, WI - Fernando Silva, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 after a five-year battle with cancer in his home.

He was born on October 20, 1947, in Zacatecas, Mexico, the son of Jose and Herlinda (Cardenas) Silva Mercado. Fernando married Maria Teresa Aguirre. They were by each other's side for 56 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Fernando Silva as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you