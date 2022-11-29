October 20, 1947 - November 24, 2022 Beloit, WI - Fernando Silva, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 after a five-year battle with cancer in his home.
He was born on October 20, 1947, in Zacatecas, Mexico, the son of Jose and Herlinda (Cardenas) Silva Mercado. Fernando married Maria Teresa Aguirre. They were by each other's side for 56 years.
Fernando worked in kitchens and loved to cook, especially for his family. He regularly worked 12-15 hour shifts to happily provide. He then went on to work as a supervisor at his sons' businesses. To say he was a hard worker is an understatement. He didn't value material possessions or want for himself. He always wanted to create opportunities for his children and to instill work ethic in them. His satisfaction was in watching his children succeed. Fernando enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cooking, and baseball. He was so proud of his garden and loved to show it to everyone. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, he fought for every minute with his family. He was an amazing father and grandfather. Fernando was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Teresa Silva; seven children; 22 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Abel (Chayo) Silva and Abran (Tomasa) Silva.
Fernando was predeceased by his parents.
A Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 followed by a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.