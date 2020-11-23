December 15, 1929 - November 18, 2020
Beloit, WI - Fern Marie Okerman Winek, 91, of Beloit, WI, joined our Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare.
She was born on December 15, 1929 in Superior, WI, to Swedish immigrants, William and Emily (Peterson) Okerman. Fern married her childhood neighbor, Henry Winek on December 10, 1952 in Two Harbors, MN. He predeceased her on September 12, 1989.
Fern and Henry moved from Superior to Beloit in 1956. They enjoyed their home as well as traveling, boating and the Petunia Square Dance Club. After Henry's death, she continued with their Church family at the Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church, along with her 28 years with the Super Sixties. Fern was an avid gardener, enjoying her years with both her flower and vegetable gardens. She was always happiest surrounded by her plants. Her last years were spent at Autumn Lake Healthcare with her sister-in-law and church friends, enjoying all the activities available and still making time for her lifetime passion for reading.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Rose Marie Hoffman of Rancho Cordova, CA; grandchildren, Colin, Skyler, Leslie Ann (Charles) Lee, Jason, and Denna; great granddaughter, Kristen; great-great grandson Jacksyn; sister-in-law, Gen Giles; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Dennis; grandson, Steven; and eight siblings.
The family would like to give many thanks to the entire staff of Autumn Lake Healthcare for looking after her health and well-being all these years. Thank you to Pastor Carlson, his family, and the entire Church family that has been such a big part of her life over the years. Lastly to those from hospice who made her final days that much easier to get through. Each of these people not only enriched her life, but that of her family as well. Their kindness has been immeasurable.
A Graveside Service for Fern will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Oakwood Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Fern's name to a charity of your choice.
