Farris "Bill" Elliott

July 31, 1924 - April 28, 2020
Tupelo, MS -- Longtime Tupelo resident, Farris H. "Bill" Elliott, loving husband, irreplaceable father to five sons, wonderful grandpa and great grandpa, and one of the oldest living WWII veterans, peacefully met the Lord our Creator on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was 95 years young. Bill was born in Saltillo, MS on July 31, 1924 and lived a respectable, hardworking life, including proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He married his great love, Lucille, in 1948 and enjoyed a beautiful life together. A dear friend and good neighbor to all, Bill was always warm and friendly to everyone he met irrespective of differences in religion or politics. He was a member of the VFW Post 4057, visiting often to play dominoes with his friends of many years. He was recently a resident of the Traceway Mitchell Center, where he was well cared for by Lashonda Judon and their excellent staff. He was deeply loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed until we see him again in Heaven.
He is survived by his three sons: William, Steve and Joel; his grandkids: Joshua, Jessica, Jenna and Jeremy; great grandkids: Kenley, Jude, Gia, Stella, and Penelope; and their families. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Lucille, sons Robert and Charles, and daughter-in-law Gail.
A graveside service was held at 11 AM on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Mantachie with Fr. Tim Murphy officiating. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
