May 7, 1920 - July 2, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Fannie Bell Webb, 100, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit. The former Fannie Bell Conner was born on May 7, 1920 in Brooksville, Mississippi, the daughter of Reverend Alexander and Mary Jane (Brown) Conner. She married Adkin Webb on October 4, 1943. Shortly after Adkin's death in the mid 1950's, Fannie moved to Beloit, Wisconsin. While living in the Stateline area, Fannie worked at The Wagon Wheel in Rockton, Illinois, Admiral Appliance in Harvard, Illinois, and lastly as a housekeeper for the Gonstead Family in Beloit. Fannie was a longtime and faithful member of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, served on the Mother's Board, and was active with the missionary. Fannie enjoyed working in her garden, reading, cooking, baking, and doing seamstress work. She also enjoyed travelling with her daughter. Some of Fannie's places to go were Hawaii, Jamaica, and San Francisco.
Fannie is survived by her daughter, Retha (Flint) Flournoy of Atlanta, Georgia; son, John (Pearlena) Webb of Beloit; grandchildren: Detra McGee, Dennis McGee, DeVele McGee, and Taurean Flournoy; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Alexander Conner of Belzoni, Mississippi; along with a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Claira McGee; and a grandson, Darnell Webb.
A family celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Friends may greet the family prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service. Those unable to attend the celebration of Fannie's life may watch the service by using the following link https://studio.youtube.com/video/VhHmiVAjbbs/livestreaming Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
