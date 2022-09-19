of Roscoe, IL, formerly of Beloit, WI - Everett Raymond Fornecker, 98, of Roscoe, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois.
Everett was born on June 14, 1924, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Raymond and Susan (Schindler) Fornecker. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1942. Following graduation Everett enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in November of 1942 and served as an aircraft mechanic in the Pacific until being honorably discharged in February 1946. In 1943, he married his former spouse, Stephanie Barciak. On December 24, 1971, Everett married the former Demeise "Deme" Butcher in Boulder, Colorado.
Everett was employed as a machinist and throughout his long career; he enjoyed working at Rocky Flats, the U.S. Navy Repair Depot and Metallic Bonds, among others. He was a lifelong member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit. Everett enjoyed fishing, bowling, his trips to the casino and spending time with his granddaughters, Kacy Lawver and Kylie Lawver.
Everett is survived by his children, Mary (Wilfred) Salz of Thornton, Colorado, Valerie (Bruce) Hoagland of Gunnison, Colorado, Randall (Barbara) Fornecker of Estill Springs, Tennessee, Patricia (Ralph) Rhodaback of Midway, Georgia, Lynn (James) Hughes of Palm Coast, Florida and Holly (Matt) Lawver of Roscoe, Illinois, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Demiese; sister, Regina Fornecker; and former wife, Stephanie (Barciak) Fornecker.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice and Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois for their compassionate care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Fr. John Hedrick officiating. Visitation will be one prior to mass. Committal at Calvary Cemetery in Beloit will follow the mass. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
