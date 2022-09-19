Everett Raymond Fornecker

June 14, 1924 - September 15, 2022

of Roscoe, IL, formerly of Beloit, WI - Everett Raymond Fornecker, 98, of Roscoe, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois.

