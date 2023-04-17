November 22, 1927 - April 16, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Evelyn A. Stafford, 95, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
She was born on November 22, 1927 in Vernon County, WI, the daughter of Jerome and Agnes (Holak) Prucha. Evelyn married Robert Stafford on November 5, 1947. He predeceased her on May 21, 2001 after 54 years of marriage.
Evelyn attended Columbia County Normal School to begin working as a teacher before dedicating her time as a stay-at-home Mom. Later, she moved to work as a bookkeeper for her husband's business, Stafford Auto Sales & Salvage, then retired in 1989. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Wheel of Fortune, and later became a Bingo Queen. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit, IL, and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Poynette, WI.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Stafford of South Beloit, IL, Susan Boyette of Roscoe, IL, Denise (Brian) Buzzell of Columbus, WI, and Sharon Stafford of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Caryn Bernier, Tari (Scott) Barber, Jerry Stafford II, Kari (Jeff) Cihlar, Tim Boyette, Chris (Tara) Boyette, Tracy (Jeff) Mace, Shannon (Jon) Kreuger, Brandon (Taylor) Buzzell, Zachary Stafford, and Zoey Walker; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Anhalt; sisters-in-law, Bonita Prucha, Marion Przybylski, Dixie Erickson, and Arlene Stafford; brother-in-law, Raymond (Evelyn) Stafford; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was predeceased by many loved ones; to include, Jerry's wife, Rhoda Stafford.
A Visitation of remembrance for Evelyn will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will be an additional visitation at Faith Lutheran Church, 1305 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Funeral proceedings will be held at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Joanna Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery.