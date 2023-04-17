Evelyn Stafford
November 22, 1927 - April 16, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Evelyn A. Stafford, 95, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

She was born on November 22, 1927 in Vernon County, WI, the daughter of Jerome and Agnes (Holak) Prucha. Evelyn married Robert Stafford on November 5, 1947. He predeceased her on May 21, 2001 after 54 years of marriage.

