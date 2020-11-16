Evelyn M. "Evy" Williams

August 26, 1933 - November 13, 2020
Sotuh Beloit, IL - Evelyn "Evy" May Williams, 87, of South Beloit, IL, died from complications due to kidney failure on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sun Valley East.
She was born on August 26, 1933 in Rockton, IL, the daughter of Bernard and Bertha (Barry) Anderson. Evy was a 1951 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Donald Williams on April 19, 1952 in the Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL. He predeceased her on March 17, 2007.
Evy was a longtime member of the Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL, and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Roscoe Chapter #641 and a dual member of the OES Phoenix Chapter #215. She was an active charter member of the South Beloit Historical Society assisting with ice cream socials, Christmas open houses and private events.
Survivors include her sons, Dana Williams of South Beloit, IL and Brad Williams of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Dan Jenkins of Pasadena, CA and Jason (Fani) Jenkins of Boulder, CO; great grandchildren, Courtney Shanks, Dilan, Kara, and Emma Jenkins; great-great grandchildren, Noah Shanks, Evie, and Callum Dole; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brothers, Guy, Earl, Roger, Lynwood, and Ray Anderson; sister, Beryl Williams; and her only daughter-in-law that was like a daughter to Evy, Karla Williams.
Funeral Services for Evy will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials in her name may be given to the South Beloit Historical Society or Beloit Regional Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.