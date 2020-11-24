November 23, 1924 - November 22, 2020
Beloit, WI - Evelyn L. Patterson, 95, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her home.
She was born on November 23, 1924 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of John and Lela (Unbehaum) Buhmeyer. Evelyn was a graduate of Richland Center High School.
Evelyn was previously employed by Fairbanks Morse, Bergner's as a home interior decorator, and a Home Health Companion Aid. She was a highly active longtime member of Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church. Church and family were first and foremost in Evelyn's life. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, square dancing club, and belonged to the Sweet Adaline's for many years. Evelyn enjoyed ceramics, china painting, gardening, floral designing around her home and sewing her own clothes. She was a wonderful cook, loved her dogs and traveling, especially to Europe, Hawaii, and Florida.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Brewster of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Mark (Amy) Brewster of Ponte Vera, FL, Randy (Renée) Brewster of Beloit, WI, and Debora Brewster of Janesville, WI; great grandchildren, Riley, Andrew, and Claire Brewster; brother, Gary (Judy) Buhmeyer of FL; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her 17 year old dog, Emmy Lou.
She was predeceased by her parents; son-in-law, Thomas Brewster; siblings, Douglas Buhmeyer, Gene Buhmeyer, Francis Buhmeyer, George LaVon Buhmeyer, and Bonnie Mitchell.
Private Graveside Services for Evelyn will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.