Evelyn "Konnie" Mason

July 27, 1923 - October 16, 2022 Roscoe, IL - Evelyn "Konnie" E. Mason, 99, of Beloit, WI and formerly of Roscoe, IL, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in her home.
She was born on July 27, 1923 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Louis and Anna (Pokorney) Konichek. Konnie was a 1941 graduate of Beloit High School. She married Steven Mason on August 28, 1943 in St. Jude Catholic Church. He predeceased her on November 7, 2006.
Konnie was formerly employed by Fairbanks Morse and was an office volunteer for St. Peter Catholic School. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Alter Society.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Gina) Mason of Rapid City, SD, Teresa Mason of Machesney Park, IL, Steven (Julie) Mason of Riverton, WY, and Chris Mason of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Brian Mason of Riverton, WY and Jason (Naomi) Mason of Dubuque, IA.
She was predeceased by her parents.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice of Janesville, WI.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in the St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.