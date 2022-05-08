January 1, 1921 - May 4, 2022
Beloit, WI - Evelyn Kendricks Williams, 101, the matriarch of the Williams family, passed on to glory on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home.
Evelyn was born February 1, 1921, in Buena Vista, Mississippi, to John Thomas and Lillie Gertrude (Keetan) Kendricks. She was one of seven siblings. When Mrs. Williams was 10 years old her mother died. Her father later married Sallie Grisby and they had four children. Evelyn was married to Curtis Cornelius Williams on February 24, 1939. He predeceased her on May 14, 1990. They were the parents of six children: Adolphus Williams, Paulella Williams Leavy, Lossie Williams Davis, Patricia Williams Foster, Kenneth Williams, and Francine Williams Hinchen.
In 1950, the family moved to Beloit seeking a better life. Evelyn worked in Housekeeping at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Beloit starting in 1950 and retiring from there in 1986.
Evelyn became a member of New Zion Baptist Church upon relocation to Beloit and remained there for 50 years. She then joined Emmanuel Baptist Church. While at New Zion, she was a member of the Matrons ministry and sang in the choir at both churches. Evelyn was also honored with the appointment to the Mother's Board at both New Zion and Emmanuel. While at New Zion, she served meals to the elderly as part of the Rock County Nutrition Program. Evelyn was an avid fundraiser and honorary member of the auxiliary of Rock County Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC).
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Lossie (Richard) Davis, Patricia Foster, and Francine Hinchen; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 42 great-great grandchildren; four great-great-great grandchildren; brothers Reverend Harvey Kendricks of New York, New York, and Reverend George Kendricks of Aberdeen, Mississippi; and a son-in-law, Willie Leavy of Beloit. She was preceded in death by her sons, Adolphus Williams, and Kenneth Williams; daughter, Paulella Leavy; son-in-law, Arsheal Hinchen Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Leavy, Amy Harper Collier, and Kirsten Hinchen; siblings, Watson, May, James, Joe Alan, John Thomas, Jr., Dock, Rose, and Robert.
Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Monday, May, 9, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1151 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Committal at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois will follow the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com