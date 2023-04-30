September 25, 1933 - April 23, 2023 Janesville, WI - Evelyn B. Baker 89, of Janesville, WI passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at SSM Hospital in Janesville. Born September 25, 1933, in Beloit, WI. "Evie" was the daughter of Sam and Clara Tomasik. Evelyn was in the graduating class at Beloit Memorial 1951. She was wed to William F. Baker in 1952 until his passing in 1971. Evelyn was formerly employed as a CNA at Beloit Memorial Hospital for 36 Years.
Evelyn was strong in her faith and a loving caring Mother, Grandmother and Sister. She enjoyed country western music, especially Kenny Rogers (the Gambler). She created beautiful and unique, artistic cards and enjoyed her stamping with her sister Mary, her niece Sue, and numerous friends. She loved watching cooking shows, especially the young chefs. She spent time playing mahjong and word search. She was affectionately known to family and friends as "Nana B".
She is survived by her children, Margie DeVoe (Richard), Thomas Baker and William F. Baker Jr., grandchildren, Michelle Keepers, Chad Keepers (Heather), Christopher Keepers, step grandchildren, Heather DeVoe, Charity DeVoe-Brekken, Christian DeVoe, ten great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in her passing by daughter Julie Navarez, son, Duane Baker, brothers, John Tomasik, Thomas Tomasik, Paul Tomasik. Sisters June (Richard) Goodyear, Claire (Donald) Propp, Shirley Noe.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, in St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch Street, Janesville, Wi. with Fr. James Leeser officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time-of-service Friday in the Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.