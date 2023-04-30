Evelyn B. Baker
September 25, 1933 - April 23, 2023 Janesville, WI - Evelyn B. Baker 89, of Janesville, WI passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at SSM Hospital in Janesville. Born September 25, 1933, in Beloit, WI. "Evie" was the daughter of Sam and Clara Tomasik. Evelyn was in the graduating class at Beloit Memorial 1951. She was wed to William F. Baker in 1952 until his passing in 1971. Evelyn was formerly employed as a CNA at Beloit Memorial Hospital for 36 Years.

Evelyn was strong in her faith and a loving caring Mother, Grandmother and Sister. She enjoyed country western music, especially Kenny Rogers (the Gambler). She created beautiful and unique, artistic cards and enjoyed her stamping with her sister Mary, her niece Sue, and numerous friends. She loved watching cooking shows, especially the young chefs. She spent time playing mahjong and word search. She was affectionately known to family and friends as "Nana B".

