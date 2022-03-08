Evangeline "Vickie" Peach

Beloit, WI - Evangeline Victoria "Vickie" Peach, 81, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 9, 1940, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Glen and Laura (Peterson) Geer. Vickie was a 1958 Seventh Day Adventist High School, Columbus, WI, graduate. She married Darryl Peach on May 22, 1960 in Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL.
Vickie was an accomplished woodworker and homemaker. She enjoyed boating and swimming in her backyard pool. Vickie loved traveling, especially to Cozumel, Mexico, where she had traveled to 25 times.
Survivors include her husband, Darryl of Beloit, WI; daughter, Melodie (Tod) Peach of Beloit, WI; son, Bruce Peach of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Amber (Chad) Sandmeyer, Devin (Johanna) Quinn, Robert VanWormer, Brittni Peach and Ashley Pody; great grandchildren, Aubree VanWormer, Aurelia Quinn, Attilie Quinn, Tommy Tilley and Amelia Pody; brother, Glen (Char) Geer Jr. of Babcock, WI; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vickie was predeceased by her parents and infant daughter, Dawniene.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Vickie at Boundaries Bar & Grill on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.