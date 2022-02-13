Evan Makinen

Kenosha, WI - Evan Mikel Makinen, 32, of Kenosha, WI, left this earth unexpectedly on Monday, February 7, 2022 in his home.
He was born on January 13, 1990 in Beloit, WI, the son of Gerald and Bobbi (Pierce) Makinen. Evan was a 2008 Hononegah High School graduate. He later graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2014 from Dunwoody Technical College and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Evan was formerly employed by InSinkErator as a system technician. He had a heart of gold and loved his family, especially his great aunt, Jennie. Evan was a fan of the Chicago Bears, Bulls, Cubs and Blackhawks. He enjoyed singing karaoke, attending music festivals, playing video games, riding his motorcycle and his jeep. Evan was very loyal and would do anything for anyone. He always wanted to be the best at everything. Evan was a social butterfly and a good mentor.
Survivors include his mother and father; sisters, Erin (Jeremy) Isaacs- Makinen and Emilie (Oscar) Andrade-Makinen; nephews, Skylor Anderson, Zachary Isaacs and Eli Andrade; niece, Haley Andrade; and extended family.
Evan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nestor (Gladys) Makinen and Gary (Patricia) Pierce.
A Memorial Service for Evan will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Memorials in his name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Dunwoody Technical College.