Evalyn J. Pratt

April 7, 1952 - November 28, 2022 Beloit, WI - Evalyn June Pratt, 89, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Beloit Senior Living.
She was born on June 21, 1933 in South Beloit, IL, the daughter of Emery and Lucille (Morse) Johnson. Evalyn married William Pratt on April 7, 1952 in St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL.
Evalyn was a homemaker and helped her four daughters with each of their newborns to help launch them into motherhood. She loved spending time with her family and going to her grandchildren's activities. Evalyn enjoyed sewing and baking her special desserts, especially her famous sugar cookies.
Survivors include her husband, William Pratt; daughters, Peggy (Ray) Book of Baltimore, MD, Ellen (Dan) Rehard of Gillette, WY, Nancy (Jeffrey) Junig of Fond du Lac, WI, and Teresa (Tim) Halom of Roscoe, IL; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Emery (Nora) Johnson of Rockton, IL and Judy Farmer of Beloit, WI.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, LuAnne Jackson.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.