Eva Arnold

April 14, 1926 - December 4, 2022 Janesville, WI - Eva M. Arnold, 96, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Cedar Crest Health Care Center.

She was born on April 14, 1926 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Agnes (Lathers) Meech. Eva was a 1943 graduate of Beloit High School. She was the very first student enrolled at the University of Rock County and received her Master's Degree in Education from Beloit College. Eva married Ralph Arnold on November 12, 1947 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on January 20, 1980.

