March 4, 1915 - June 6, 2022
Beloit, WI - A unique woman, Eunice P. (Peg) Remmele, 107, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Riverside Terrace surrounded by her three children.
She was born on March 4, 1915 in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Walter and Millie (Gillette) Peters. Her family moved to St. Paul, MN when she was three years old. Peg was a graduate of Central High School and the University of Minnesota.
Peg taught English in Ada, MN, where she met her future husband, the principal of the school, Wilbert (Bill) Remmele. She married Bill on July 27, 1940 in St. Paul, MN and soon after moved to Washington D.C., where Bill worked for the U.S. Weather Bureau during the war years. Moving to Beloit in 1947, Bill taught Physics at Beloit Memorial High School until his retirement, when he and Peg began their frequent travels. Her husband Bill died September 17, 2006.
But these dry details don't begin to describe her 107 years. Here are a few that do: She refused to call her daily martini at 4:00 "Happy Hour", because a life with only one happy hour a day would be pathetic. Instead, 4:00 was "Sippin Time." A woman of routine and iron will, she did an hour's worth of exercises every day of her life to ease the pain of her spinal stenosis. She read 2 newspapers a day and loved Jeopardy and news quizzes. In her last week she asked about Ukraine and the Brewers. She had an indomitable spirit. Bearing each new adversity without complaint, she became an example to everyone of how to live. An avid reader, she loved mysteries and westerns, especially Zane Gray. Her greatest joy in later years was her family. She watched baseball with her sons, played Chinese Checkers intensely with all comers, and laughed through marathon family card games of "Oh, Heck." She was a woman of faith. She talked to God aloud every night and thanked Him for each new morning.
Survivors include her children, Kathryn (Gene) Fitzgerald of Salt Lake City, UT, David (Thuy) Remmele and Martin Remmele both of Madison, WI; three grandchildren, Bao Lammy of Madison, WI, Erin (Andrew) Fitzgerald-Lasky of Portland, OR, and Andrew (Adrienne) Fitzgerald of Montrose, CO; two great grandchildren, Hannah and Eleanor Lasky of Portland, OR.
The family wishes to second Peg's own gratitude to the staff of Riverside Terrace for providing a happy, lively, loving atmosphere for the last 14 years of her life.
A Private Family inurnment will be held in the St. Joseph of Arimathea Columbarium. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in her name may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or to the National Park Foundation.
