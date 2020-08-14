Eunice M. Borley

May 19, 1924 - August 11, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Eunice M. (Frisque) Borley, 96, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit, WI. She was born on May 19, 1924 in Green Bay, WI, the daughter of John and Mary (Kusiak) Frisque. Eunice was a 1942 graduate of East High School in Green Bay. She married Donald Borley on October 20, 1943 in St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Green Bay. He predeceased her on December 13, 2008. Eunice was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the Marion Guild. She was a past president of the Krueger Women's Golf League and former member of Partee's Golf League, receiving a hole in one in 1993. Eunice was also an American Red Cross "Gray Lady" in Missouri.
Survivors include her children, David (Gloria) Borley of Roseville, CA and Gary (Deborah) Borley of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Jeffrey Borley of Sunnyvale, CA and Heather Stivender of Virginia Beach, VA; great-grandson, Lucas Stivender; special friends, Richard and Cathy Heyerdahl; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Bob (Donna) Kiefert. She was predeceased by her parents; several siblings; and her faithful cat companion, Babes.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Social distancing and face mask are required. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
