February 22, 1933 - June 2, 2020
Fort Meyers, FL -- Eugene R. Blair, 87, of Fort Meyers, FL, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Hope Hospice, Fort Meyers, FL. He was born on February 22, 1933 in Beloit, WI, the son of Roy and Frieda (Heling) Blair. Eugene was a graduate of Tri State University in Angola, IN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War. Eugene married Alice Schmuck on October 17, 1953 in Capron, IL. Eugene was employed by the Beloit Corporation, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and barbershop singing. Eugene also enjoyed flying and aircraft construction. He was a member of the Hayward, WI Musky Shrine Club and involved with the Make a Wish Foundation.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; daughters, Barbara (Wade) Johnson of Mauston, WI and Bonnie (Mark) Huetten of Fort Meyers Beach, FL; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jake), Mitchell "Buckshot", Emily, and Alex (Sherry); great grandchildren: Eleanor, Lillian, Caroline, and Zachary; sister, Gloria Steimmetz of Beloit WI; many special friends, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; grandson, Michael Huetten and sister, Grace Hansen.
Inurnment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Spooner, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
