March 16, 1923 - July 10, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Eugene Gustof Strutzenberg, age 97 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on July 10, 2020. Eugene was born on March 16, 1923 in Blue Island, Illinois. Township of Worth, IL. The farmhouse where he was born was on 127th Street (one block east of Harlem Avenue). His parents were Gustof Herman and Emma (Ramp) Strutzenberg. At the age of seven his parents moved to Omro, Wisconsin. Eugene graduated from 8th grade in a one-room schoolhouse (Delhi School) right across the road from the farm. At the age of 13 years, he began working for different farmers in the neighborhood. With his earnings he brought his first car, a 1930 Model A Ford. He paid $45.00 for it. At the age of 14 years, he also worked in the Wheat & Flax fields in South Dakota and grain fields in Oklahoma. Bought his second car, a 1935 Model T Ford, at the age of 16. He paid $300.00 for it. He enlisted into the Army (World war II) on February 12th, 1943. He was part of the original Army 82nd Airborne Division Company E, 2nd Bat-talion 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. Participated in the major battles of World War II - Battle of the Bulge, Normandy, Siegfried Line, behind enemy lines for 54 days. Developed gangrene in his feet fighting in the mountains of Italy. When the war was over, he stayed for 5 more months during occupational Berlin. For his bravery in combat he received many medals and ribbons (Silver Star, Bronze Star, Parachute Wings, Combat Infantry Man Badge, etc.) He was discharged from service on November 26th, 1945. He used his GI Bill to attend Northwestern University to get a Master's in Theory, thus gave him his title as "Master Mechanic." Worked at Worth Auto Parts, Suburban Auto, Litzsinger Lincoln-Mercury, Deel Lincoln-Mercury, Hawkinson Lincoln-Mercury, Marathon Gas Station and retired from The City of Palos Hills, IL as head maintenance. Maintaining 154 city units - police cars, ambulance, heavy equipment. He retired in 1988.
Eugene was a Sunday School Superintendent at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Palos Park, IL. He was an avid golfer and loved to dance. He loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and showed that through his action and his love for people. Eugene married Laura Olmsted on December 18th, 1945. Living in Worth, IL., raised nine children: Lauren Hoytt of TN, Sally (Jeff) Ebel, Lavon (Ed) Compton both of Nashville, TN, Reed (Sharon) and Marlene (Bellettini) both of Rockford, IL., Armin (Cheri) of Crest Hill, IL., Lind of Freeport, IL., Neal (Donna) of Worth, IL., and Vern (Jan) of Austin TX. Later, Eugene married Donna Olmstead-Olson on July 3, 1986 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Palos Park, IL. With this union, Eugene inherited five more children along with his already 9 children: Hayley (Kevin) Martin of Winona MN, Wendy (Russ) Bantz of Wisconsin Dells, WI., DeLon (Normina) of Soldiers Grove, WI., Andy of Tampa FL., and Gretchen of Woodville, WI., 43 grandchildren, 55 great grand-children and 1 great-great grandchild. Eugene and his wife, Donna, moved to Brodhead in 1996 on Decatur Lake. There he belonged to the 82nd Airborne Chapter of Southern Wisconsin and member of Hilltop Community Church for many years.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Donna, of 34 years and children. Eugene was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura; son, Vern; two great grandchildren, Ethan and Bronwyn, his parents and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will also take place at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Graveside services with military honors will conclude after services at the Greenwood Cemetery immediately following services. Because of COVID, the family have taken special care to protect everyone. Please bring a lawn chair as an outdoor luncheon set up and provided by Piggly Wiggly will be provided at the funeral home parking lot immediately after military honors. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.