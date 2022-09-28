May 13, 1922 - September 23, 2022 WI, WI - Ethel May (Borkenhagen) Buckner, (100), passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois.
Ethel was born in Newark Township on May 13, 1922, the daughter of August and Ida (Kettle) Borkenhagen. She was the 10th of 10 children, affectionately known as the "baby" of the family.
Ethel was married to Lloyd Buckner. Ethel raised two sons by herself when times were hard. Ethel enjoyed her family, her church and her many friends. Ethel had a great sense of humor, which ran in the Borkenhagen family as they all loved life and a good time. Ethel was a member of the Plymouth United Methodist Church.
Ethel enjoyed many hobbies and interests. She took care of the flowers and the holiday decorating at Garden Apartments in South Beloit where she lived for over 30 years. She also loved to feed the many species of birds that flocked to the feeders at the apartment complex every day. Ethel loved the Chicago Cubs baseball team all her life. She also enjoyed the Brewers but not when they played her Cubbies. As a young mother of two boys, Ethel would often take Bruce and Larry on the Chicago Northwestern train to Chicago to see her beloved Cubs. While her son Bruce totally enjoyed the games, younger brother Larry had little interest. Ethel said he was more interested in talking to people and sharing his love of cats to them. She also loved all the family gatherings, times spent with brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews playing music and singing until the "cows come home". Ethel never missed the yearly Borkenhagen Reunions held every July. She always managed to get in a few volleyball games and we found she could play and referee all at the same time. Ethel "called it like she saw it".
Ethel's working career began at a very young age. One of her first jobs was working four years at Fairbanks in Beloit as one of the women who worked in a defense industry making parts, and these women became known as "Rosie the Riveters". Years ago, Ethel did make a trip to Washington DC and thoroughly enjoyed the time spent reminiscing.
After those years, Ethel worked at other jobs making a living for her family. She ultimately worked the last 15 years as a meat cutter at the Kroger Grocery Store. Ethel was one of two women working in the meat department and truly loved going to work every day at Kroger's. Ethel was a very devoted worker, no matter where she worked and everyone knew they could count on Ethel. She, like the older generation, knew what hard work was and never quibbled about what was expected of her. Ethel was "one of a kind".
Ethel is survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and special friends including those friends at Garden Apartments where she lived. Ethel was preceded in death by her sons, Bruce and Larry Buckner; parents, August and Ida (Kettle) Borkenhagen; brothers, Charles Borkenhagen, and Orin Borkenhagen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Bernice Borkenhagen, Ivan and Lucille Borkenhagen, John and Velma Borkenhagen, and August F. and Goldie Borkenhagen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Lyle Mathewson, Wilma and Martin Larsen, and Ida and Ogden Hillison.
The family of Ethel Buckner wishes to thank her many family members and friends for all their attentiveness to her during the last years of her life. They would also like to extend thanks to Ethel's church family. Ethel was especially thankful for the visits and prayers by Pastor Stuart Allen.
Services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Committal at Plymouth Cemetery will follow the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
