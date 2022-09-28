Ethel May (Borkenhagen) Buckner

May 13, 1922 - September 23, 2022 WI, WI - Ethel May (Borkenhagen) Buckner, (100), passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in South Beloit, Illinois.

Ethel was born in Newark Township on May 13, 1922, the daughter of August and Ida (Kettle) Borkenhagen. She was the 10th of 10 children, affectionately known as the "baby" of the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Buckner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you