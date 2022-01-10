Beloit, WI - Ethan “Katirina” Holz, of Beloit, WI, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the age of 30, while at home in Austin, Texas. Ethan “Kat” was born in Janesville, WI on July 17, 1991, growing up in Beloit, WI throughout school. As a child he “she” loved playing with friends, pranking his “her” sisters and running around the house. Growing up, Ethan “Kat” focused on learning and expanding his “her” mind; always wanting to know why and how everything worked and connected. His “her” thirst for new hobbies, new styles, and new activities guided his “her” life. Ethan “Kat” was always proud to show off new skills and our family enjoyed seeing his “her” enthusiasm for reinvention. One of the most memorable periods of Ethan “Kat’s” life was helping raise and watch Brycen grow up. He “She” loved teaching and spending time with Brycen every day. A staple in Ethan “Kat’s” life was the love of technology through playing games, searching the web, and learning about programming. As a student at UW-Whitewater, Ethan “Kat” studied computer technology and began a journey to show the world the caring, thoughtful person our family knew and always loved.
Ethan “Kat” was a loving partner, parent figure, child, sibling and friend. Ethan “Kat” is survived by his “her” heartwarming girlfriend, Vicky Riggin, closest friends, Alicia Zumach and Brycen Zumach (who Ethan “Kat” loved as a son), loving parents Duane Holz and Wendy (Dave Mitok) Holz, sisters Magan (Jen Clements) Holz, Brianne (Rob) Traynor, darling nieces Analise Holz, Rori Traynor, nephews Matthew (Erika Teubert) Traynor, Nathan Traynor, Caiden Whitehead, and grandparents Donald (Nancy) Rafferty, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ethan “Kat” was preceded in death by loving grandparents Patricia (Donald) Ginchoff.
We know, while this tragedy has caused sadness and sorrow, our loved one is without pain and is now at rest in God’s arms.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for Spring 2022 for all that loved Ethan “Kat” to come and share some happy and loving memories.
