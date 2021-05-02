Esther J. Hawes

September 19, 1933 - April 30, 2021
Beloit, WI - Esther Janita (Jan) Huffman Hawes, 87, of Beloit, WI., passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at Beloit Senior Living.
She was born on September 19, 1933 in Melrose Park, IL., the daughter of Lynn and Esther (Madsen) Huffman. She married James C. Hawes on December 23, 1952 in Boone County, IL. He predeceased her on May 9, 2005.
Survivors include her children, Connie (John) Carlson, Linda (Randy) Blum both of Beloit, WI., and Kathleen Gallagher of Walworth, WI.; grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Dooley, Jamie Carlson and John Carlson; great grandchildren, Brynn and Joseph; son-in-law, Dan Tatge of Beloit, WI.; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Kathy Tatge; son-in-law, Joseph Dooley; identical twin sister, Jeanette Carter; and brothers, Richard Huffman and Lynn Huffman.
Per Jan's request, there will be no services. Private burial will be at Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
