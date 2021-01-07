Ernest "Jr." Bell

March 9, 1964 - January 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - Ernest Bell Jr., 56, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, January 2, 2021.
He was born March 9, 1964 in Beloit, WI, the son of Ernest and Julie (Hagstrom) Bell Sr. Ernest was a 1982 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Ernie worked at Woodman's Grocery Store in Rockford, IL, as a night manager for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, metal detecting, and dining out. Ernie had a very giving heart and was a writer of poetry.
Survivors include his mother, Julie Bell; son, Nathan Fregeau; brother, Jeff Bell; and a loving partner, Connie Camiliere.
He was predeceased by his father, Ernest Bell Sr., and grandparents.
Funeral service for Ernest will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Floral Lawn Cemetery Chapel, South Beloit, IL, with Pastor Dennis Ellenberger officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
