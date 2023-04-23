Ernest C. Bollerud

March 8, 1935 - January 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ernest Charles Bollerud passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

He was the son of Charles and Eva (Willitz) Bollerud, born March 8, 1935 in Clinton, WI. After attending schools in Milton, he married Shirley Ann Craig. They had four children all born at Beloit Hospital: Michael Scott, Melody Irene, Ernest Charles Jr., and Michael Raymond.

Recommended for you