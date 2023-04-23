Ernest C. Bollerud

March 8, 1935 - January 25, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ernest Charles Bollerud passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
He was the son of Charles and Eva (Willitz) Bollerud, born March 8, 1935 in Clinton, WI. After attending schools in Milton, he married Shirley Ann Craig. They had four children all born at Beloit Hospital: Michael Scott, Melody Irene, Ernest Charles Jr., and Michael Raymond.
For 10 years he was a partner with his father-in-law in Craig & Bollerud Excavating. Ernie was the owner and operator of Mel-Mik Sanitary Service for 12 years and then was a sales rep for Beloit Sign for 25 years. He belonged to the Kaiser-Frazer Car Club and was a member and former President of the Blackhawk Antique Car Club.
Survivors include his significant other, Beverly Melton; daughter, Melody (Jon) White; five grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) Zimmerman, Jason (Sarah) Familitti, Andrea (Zack) Zoeller, Blake Bollerud and Andrew Bollerud; five great grandchildren; brothers, Rodney, Matt (Marilyn); sister, Cathy (Curtis) Rodeheaver.
He was predeceased by his parents; three sons; and brother, Ted Bollerud.
A Celebration of Life for Ernie will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at La Casa Grande, 618 4th St., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to The Valley of Kings, W5793 Town Hall Rd., Sharon, WI, 53585.