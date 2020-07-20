November 18, 1944 - July 17, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Ernest Bell, age 75, was born to Chuck and Yvonia Bell on November 18, 1944 in Beloit, WI. He attended Lincoln Junior High School and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart Julie Hagstrom at Rockton United Church in Rockton, IL on November 3, 1962. He worked many jobs over the years, especially as an insurance agent and painting houses finally retiring in 2008. He enjoyed golfing, playing his guitar and singing, crossword puzzles, and playing various games.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; two sons, Jeff Bell and Ernie Bell Jr.; two grandchildren, Nathan Fregeau and Brianna Bell and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Florence Campbell and Betty Church and a brother, Larry Bell.
A visitation will be held at the Floral Lawn Cemetery, 835 Dearborn Avenue in South Beloit, IL on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Services will be also be held at the Floral Lawn Chapel on Thursday at 2:00 PM. The Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit is assisting the family.
