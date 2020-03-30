May 6, 1935 - March 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Ernest A. Messer, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Ernest was born on May 6, 1935 in Unity, Wisconsin, Marathon County to Alvah E. Messer and Agnes R. Messer (Sauter). They moved to Spencer, Wisconsin in 1939 where he attended Spencer Grade School and High School.
Ernie went to work at Roddis Plywood in Marshfield, WI. He Joined the U.S. Army in 1956 and spent 18 months in Germany. He was discharged from the Army in 1958, and then went to the Eau Claire Barber School. After graduation, he barbered at Austin's Barber Shop in Beloit, Wisconsin until 1977. He was the only left handed barber in Beloit. In 1977, he went to work at United Industries, on Beloit's east side. He worked in the receiving department for 20 years until retiring June 1, 1997.
He married Donna Ably in Marshfield, WI, in 1960. They had three children: Jeffrey, Jennifer, and Jerold. Ernie loved visiting with people. He liked polka music, Fords, NASCAR Racing, a cup of coffee and piece of pie. He and his wife enjoyed biking the trails around Wisconsin and Minnesota, and driving their Ford on day trips to Monroe. They attended many polka dances and were excellent dance partners. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend. He will be missed by all.
Ernie is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Donna; their children: Jeffrey (Lisa) and their two children, Matthew and Morgan, of Edgerton, WI, Jennifer (Dean) of Tequesta, Florida, and Jerold (Paula) of Appleton, WI; two sisters, Mary (Robert) Endreas of Spencer, WI, and Audrey Meyer of Marshfield, WI; and brother-in- law, Charles (Carrie) Ably of Holcombe, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws and brother-in-law Herb Meyer.
Private family services were held. Music during the service was provided by "Joey Banana and his bunch... a band with a peel." Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Memorials may be given in Ernest's name to the Beloit Boys & Girls Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
