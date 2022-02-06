April 2, 1972 - February 1, 2022
De Pere, WI - Eric John Blumreich, 49, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from a heart attack. It was two months shy of his 50th (or as he said, "600 months") birthday, which he was looking forward to celebrating in Las Vegas. He has always been known for his humor.
Eric was born on Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972 to John and Leslie Blumreich in Beloit, WI. He was a competitive swimmer and break dancer back in the day and his childhood shenanigans are legendary. Eric got his love of the great outdoors from his dad and he had great memories of working in plays with his mom. One of Eric's true loves was being a camper and working at Camp Webb in Wautoma as a teenager.
Eric is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. It was at UWO where he met his wife, Jodie Johnson in French class.
Eric was an amazing dad to Emma and Clara and he was incredibly passionate about introducing them to everything he loved: music, books, nature and food. Eric's daughters were taught at an early age how to answer the question, "How did you get to be so pretty?" The answer is, "because my dad is a handsome fella."
Eric, always the people person, made connections with everyone he met throughout his life. He had so many work friends; WG&R, Frontier Communications, NDA, the Diocese, Camp Tek, SNC and the Boys and Girls Club. Eric always stayed close to the Oshkosh rock community and was continuously in bands from college on; Treatment Bound, Cow, Cookie Bug, Gomer Pyle Driver, Von Trapps, The Willis, Southside Stranglers and Spy vs Spy. He loved you all.
He is survived by his wife, Jodie, daughters Emma and Clara, parents John and Les Blumreich, brothers Dan (Lindsay) Blumreich, Ben (Melissa) Blumreich, parents-in-law Pete and Linda Johnson, brother-in-law Joel (Amanda) Johnson, sister-in-law Molly (godson Justin) McGee, nieces and nephews Whitton and Sevian Blumreich, Addy, Alaina and Sophia Johnson, Mason (godson) and Kaila McGee, many other relatives, friend Dominique Baker and other close friends.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022. Visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2021 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew's Street, Green Bay. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Eric has been a fundraiser for over 20 years and his family would like his memorial to generate funds for his final cause. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Door County at 55 South 3rd Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 or https://bgcdoorcounty.org/