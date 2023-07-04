April 27, 1957 - July 1, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Emmett Gowman, 85, of South Beloit, IL, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Alpine Fireside Health Center, Rockford, IL. He was born on April 27, 1938 in Dodgeville, WI, the son of Leonard and Lena (Hanson) Gowman. Emmett married Sally Jo Millay on August 16, 1957 in Beloit, WI. Emmett was formerly employed by the Beloit Corporation as a painter and Dewey's Rec Service, retiring after 50 years. He was a member of Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. Emmett was a hard worker, volunteered at the hospital, cleaned his vehicles often and took pride in having a clean car. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sally Jo Gowman; children, James (Jacinda) Gowman and Laurie (Chris) Ludlum; grandchildren, Brett Hundley, Jade (Dannie) House, Cody Gowman, and Zachary Gowman; great grandchildren, Nevayah, Ashi'ya, Aylah, Zachary Jr., Gianna, and Myles; siblings, Marylynn Cunningham. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Gerald Gowman and granddaughter, Heather. A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Ewing officiating. A visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Memorials in his name may be given to the Beloit Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
