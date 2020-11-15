March 26, 1937 - November 14, 2020
Beloit, WI - Emma Jean Ray, 83, of Beloit, WI, died after complications following recent surgeries on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Mercy Health & Trauma Center, Janesville, WI.
She was born on March 26, 1937 in Bloom City, WI, the daughter of Pearl and Ethel (Davis) Smothers. Emma married William Morgan in 1952 and had five children. She married Vincent Van Eyck in 1971 and had one daughter. She later married William Ray in 1993 and all three husbands predeceased her.
Emma began her employment with Fairbanks Morse in 1971 as a shipping and receiving clerk, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed dancing to polka, waltzes, old country music and hymns. Emma loved her family, holidays, baking, cooking, and making blankets for newborns. She also took care of stray cats, possums and raccoons.
Survivors include her children, David (Kim) Morgan of Roscoe, IL, Robert (Jill) Morgan, Vonnie (Bob) Walker, and Jodi Van Eyck all of Beloit, WI; 14 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Breyart; several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends including her cats, Ranger and Morelli.
She was predeceased by her parents; three husbands; sister, Shirley Lentell; and sons, Chester and Rodney Morgan.
A Funeral Service for Emma will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required