Beloit, WI - Emily R. Draves, 17, of Madison passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, in her home. Born April 30, 2004, in Madison, the daughter of Scott Draves and Tina Fedora. Emily was a student, attending 11th grade at East High School in Madison. Emily was a bright soul with only love in her heart to everyone she met. She carried infectious joy and laughter, always with a smile on her face. Music and dancing were her world. Emily loved going on car rides with her dad to see cows and horses. She also loved animals and had many special loved stuffed animal friends at home. Emily very much enjoyed watching and attending parades, swimming and swinging.
Emily is lovingly survived by her parents, Scott and Tina; grandmother, Anita Lee Fedora; aunts and uncles, Gary and Judy Alexander of Beloit, Tony and Sue White of Roscoe, IL, Dennis Draves of Fox Lake, WI and Dan and Kim Fedora of Heber Springs, AR; several great aunts and uncles in Illinois and Wisconsin, numerous cousins in Wisconsin, Colorado, Texas and Arkansas; special friend, Miss Shanon and many other friends, teachers and community members whose lives she has touched. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Bev and Bob Draves and Frank Fedora, aunt, Ronda Brenz, uncle, Stan Fedora and cousin, Mindy Alexander.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the Chapel at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville, with visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Join the family for a light meal and to share special memories of Emily at 4:00 at Rock Township Hall, 5102 S County Road D, Afton, WI.