Emery Walker

December 29, 2021 - January 25, 2022
Beloit, WI - Emery J. Walker gained her angel wings at 8:55 pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 with her parents, Logan and Jacey by her side.
Our sweet Emery J. was born on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Beloit, WI, to Logan Tippin and Jacey Walker. She came into this world at 10 lbs. 3oz., 20.5 inches long, with a head full of dark curly hair. After birth, Emery was transferred to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, WI, due to meconium aspiration. Upon arrival, Emery was diagnosed with Truncus Arteriosus, a congenital heart disease that required surgery nine days after her birth. Emery endured a 12-hour open heart surgery where they conducted six different interventions. We were told that this was going to be a long process with a difficult recovery. Our brave girl spent the next 18 days overcoming small victories. She had a few setbacks during that time that called for three more small procedures. After a long fight, her little heart decided that it was too precious for this world.
Emery is survived by her parents, Logan Tippin and Jacey Walker; maternal grandmother, Amy Walker; paternal grandparents, Patricia and Christopher Bradley; maternal great grandmother, Marjorie Harris; maternal great grandfather, Dennis Walker; paternal great grandmother, Suzanne Pieper; paternal great grandfather, Russel Bradley; uncles, Keegan, Payton, Quinton, Bryton, and Easton Bradley; many great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and special little friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jason Walker; maternal great grandmother, George Ann Walker; maternal great grandfather, Paul Harris; maternal great-great grandmother, "GG" Clara Nottestad and Wanda Walker; maternal great uncle, Shawn Harris.
Emery J. will be deeply missed. She gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on Earth.
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever..." - Winnie the Pooh
Funeral Services for Emery J. will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A visitation of remembrance will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children's Heart Foundation and/or the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com