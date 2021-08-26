Elsie M. (Eisenmann) Copus

December 2, 1924 - August 19, 2021
East Troy, WI - Elsie Copus, 96 of East Troy and formerly Beloit WI, went to her heavenly home on August 19, 2021. Elsie was born on December 2, 1924 to Frank and Marie (Waugh) Eisenmann. She married Gordon Copus on September 20, 1946. She was a proud Veteran of the US Navy.
Elsie worked at CZ chemical company in Beloit and Century Foods in South Beloit. After their retirement they returned to Soldiers Grove WI where she volunteered at the Methodist church and helped Gordy take care of his mother, Eliza Copus. They then returned back to Beloit where she spent many hours volunteering at Caritas food pantry.
Elsie will be fondly remembered for her generous and caring spirit, her kindness and willingness to do anything for anyone that she could, spending time with her family, her embroidery, making sure she always sent birthday and Christmas cards and most importantly her faith and faithful prayers for everyone. Elsie enjoyed reading, snowmobiling, camping and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Copus, parents - Frank and Marie Eisenmann, siblings - Juanita Robbins, Wesley, Arthur, William Eisenmann, Virgina Musser. Son-in-law - Frank Linde, other numerous family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Linde. Her Grandchildren - Gordy Linde and Jennifer (Mark) Vieth. Her Great Grandchildren - Makenna (Joe Frumusa) Linde, Ethan( Paige Hesselberg), Autumn ( Christian Brausen) and Elijah Vieth. Sister - Louise Schrupp . Several sister-in-law's, nieces and nephews
The family would like to thank all the volunteers and staff at Angel's Grace hospice for the excellent, compassionate care that was provided to Elsie.
Per Elsie's request there will be no services. The family wishes for memorials to be sent to Angels Grace Hospice - N74W35908 Servants Way ( Highway P) Oconomowoc WI, 53066.
Schmidt and Bartlet Funeral Home of Mukwonago WI is assisting the family.