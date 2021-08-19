January 24, 1937 - August 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Elsie Jean Lauzon, age 84 of Beloit died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in her home. She was born January 24, 1937 the daughter of Donald and Irene (Wagner) Lubow in Black River Falls, WI. Elsie was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School class of 1954. She married Wayne Lauzon and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2000. Elsie worked in the fitting room at the Freeman Shoe Company for many years. She enjoyed camping and everything outdoors. Elsie also enjoyed time with family, especially her many nieces and nephews and all of their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for loving anything that had to do with lighthouses!
She is survived by her sister Donna Kepler, her longtime friend, Leon Lauzon; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wayne.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Elsie.
Elsie's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. David Ewing officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Funeral Home. The cortege will proceed to the Floral Lawns Cemetery Chapel for interment. Memorial's may be directed to Sun Valley Presbyterian Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Lauzon family on our website.
