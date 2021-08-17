August 12, 1942 - August 15, 2021
Beloit, WI - Eloise Herron, 79, of Beloit, WI passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 12, 1942 in Lexington, MS the daughter of James and Ella Lou (Skinner) Hodges. Eloise was a graduate of Durant High School, Mississippi. She married Clarence Herron on December 24, 1972 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on September 8, 2016.
Eloise was employed by Beloit College. She was a member of Bethel Chruch. Eloise loved to cook, shop, play the lottery and help children. Eloise was very strong willed and would help anyone in need.
Survivors include her sons, Donald (Julie) Hodges of Beloit, WI, Wayne Hodges of Beloit, WI, Clyde (Carolyn) Hodges of Omaha, NE and Kenneth Hodges of Beloit, WI; daughter, Angela Hodges of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Angelo, Carlos, Krystal, Domonique, Tyler, Carla, Jada, Somer, Darron, Marquita, Nikia and Djay; brothers, James (Earlie) Hodges of Atlanta, GA, Floyd Hodges Sr. of Rockford, IL, Fred (Carolyn) Hodges, Otis Hodges, Terry Hodges, Carl Hodges and Durand Hodges all of Beloit, WI; sisters, Mary (Harold) Hampton of Hazelhurst, MS, Ethel (Eddie) Lockridge of Racine, WI, Nola (Billy) Paris of Rockton, IL and Verlean (Richard) Hammock; special sister, Tara; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Eloise was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Patricia and Auganetta Hodges.
A Funeral Service for Eloise will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Sherrick Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday in the funeral home.
