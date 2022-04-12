Elmer E. Beyer

Clinton, WI - Elmer Eugene Beyer, of Clinton, WI, passed away in his home on Tuesday April 5, 2022. Elmer was born on August 28, 1924, in Kewanee, IL, son of William and Mary (Livingston) Beyer. He graduated from Kewanee High School, class of 1942. Elmer enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served his Country until his honorable discharge in 1945. He married Joan Anderson in Rockford, IL, on August 19, 1950. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2018. Elmer moved from Rockford to Clinton in 1972 when he and his brother Al became the owners of Clinton Food Mart. Over the years Elmer was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, Pella Lutheran Church in Clinton, and Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church in Poplar Grove. Throughout his life Elmer enjoyed traveling with Joan. They took numerous road trips while visiting various parts of the United States and Canada. His spare time was spent enjoying his yard, visiting with friends and family, and assisting his boys with their "home projects".
He is survived by his three sons, Bill (Bonnie) Beyer, Mark (Judy) Beyer, and Russell (Teri) Beyer; five grandchildren, Carrie (Adam Zysk) Beyer, Tracy (fiancé Michael Unverzagt) Beyer, Darcy (Matt Dohmeyer) Beyer, Kimberly (Dan) Schroeder, and Mike Beyer; seven great-grandchildren, Henry, Nathan, Kelcey, Brie, Avery, Aaron, and Adam; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Elmer was predeceased by his parents, his wife Joan, brother Al, and sisters Bernadine & Joyce.
Special thanks to the neighbors whose help has allowed him to live independently in his home, to the Beloit Hospice caregivers, and to friends & family for the love, attention, and assistance they have given Elmer.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, Illinois with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with services following at 11:00. Graveside services and Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the Clinton cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice or to the Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.