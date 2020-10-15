Ellen Lucinda Anderson Bingham

April 15, 1936 - October 8, 2020
Beloit, WI - Ellen Lucinda Bingham, 84, of Beloit, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Beloit Moose Lodge, 1806 East Gale Drive, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Memorial donations may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.