Ellen J. King

December 25, 1942 - February 15, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ellen June King, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 surrounded by her husband and daughter in her home.
She was born on December 25, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of George and Bernice (Bass) Lancaster. Ellen was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Richard King on October 3, 1959.
Ellen was a proud homemaker for her family. She loved knitting, was a master seamstress, and did alterations out of her home. Ellen liked watching Food Network and Hallmark Channel. She was an avid fisher, Ellen and Dick enjoyed going out on the boat to various lakes to go fishing together. Ellen was known for her wonderful cooking and baking for many family gatherings and holidays.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Richard "Dick" King; daughter, Vicky McClurg of Beloit, WI; granddaughter, Christiana McClurg of Madison, WI; siblings, Patricia (Don) Grulke of Atlanta, GA, Paul Lancaster of Loves Park, IL, and Lloyd (Kay) Lancaster of Marshfield, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen was predeceased by her parents; son, Ricky J. King; brothers, Gene and Lynn Lancaster; sisters, Phyllis Seeman and Mary Patterson; and sister-in-law, Joanne Lancaster.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for their care and support.
Per Ellen's wishes there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.