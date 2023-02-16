Ellen J. King

December 25, 1942 - February 15, 2023 Beloit, WI - Ellen June King, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 surrounded by her husband and daughter in her home.

She was born on December 25, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of George and Bernice (Bass) Lancaster. Ellen was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Richard King on October 3, 1959.

