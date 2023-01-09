Elizabeth Palko

October 7, 1942 - January 7, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Elizabeth M. Palko, 80, of South Beloit, IL, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 7, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Victor and Ethel (Kline) Millay. Elizabeth was a 1960 graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Benjamin Palko on September 30, 1975 in Rockford, IL. He predeceased her on October 30, 2002.
Elizabeth was formerly employed by the South Beloit Police Department as a dispatcher and Juvenile officer before becoming the manager at the Hallmark Store in the Beloit mall. She was a member of Sun Valley Presbyterian Church and belonged to various committees at the church including the Rachel Circle and the Pioneers. Elizabeth was also a member of the South Beloit American Legion Holtz-Hirst Post #288 Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include her sister, Sally (Emmett) Gowman of South Beloit, IL; nephew, James (Jacinda) Gowman of Rockton, IL; niece, Laurie (Chris) Gowman Ludlum of Beloit, WI; several other nieces, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister Irene (Irvin) Phillips.
A Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Ewing officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.