Elizabeth Palko

October 7, 1942 - January 7, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Elizabeth M. Palko, 80, of South Beloit, IL, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 7, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Victor and Ethel (Kline) Millay. Elizabeth was a 1960 graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Benjamin Palko on September 30, 1975 in Rockford, IL. He predeceased her on October 30, 2002.

