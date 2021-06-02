Elizabeth Marko

April 13, 1940 - June 1, 2021
Beloit, WI - Elizabeth E. Marko, 81, of Beloit, WI., passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Azura Memory Care Beloit with her loving husband at her side.
She was born on April 13, 1940 in Beloit., the daughter of William and Dorothy (Ahrens) Mitchell. Elizabeth was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She then went to Cosmetology School. Elizabeth married the love of her life, Francis Marko on April 30, 1960 in Beloit, WI.
Elizabeth was formerly employed by Outboard Motor Corporation. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Elizabeth enjoyed interior decorating, baking, flowers, the color pink and cats. She loved to travel to Naval Reunions with her husband and also enjoyed going to Branson and Door County.
Survivors include her husband; three children, Mark (Crystal) Marko, Sandi (Kevin) Carnes and Matthew (Donna) Marko; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Benjamin, Madison and Tyler; three great grandchildren, Carter, Declan and Callum; sister, Margaret (Dean) Brown; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special kitty, Maddy.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Toot Swinconos and Helen Streeter; brother, Billy Mitchell.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com