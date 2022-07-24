Beloit, WI - Elizabeth "Jane" Mauthe, 93, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI.
She was born on May 31, 1929 in LaFayette County, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Carrie (Frontz) Sargent. Jane was a graduate of Shullsburg High School. She married Robert Mauthe on August 1, 1950 in Grace Lutheran Church of Darlington, WI. He predeceased her on April 19, 2013.
Jane was a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilt making, gardening, and canning. Jane and Bob enjoyed camping and traveling together over the years.
Survivors include her children, Donna (Doug) Root of Beloit, WI, Ron (Julie) Mauthe of Beloit, WI, Anita (Marty) VanDenLangenberg of Janesville, WI, and Denise (James) Spear of Weston, WI; grandchildren, Jerry (Sue) VanDenLangenberg, Tom (Mindy) VanDenLangenberg, Robby Root, Quinn Root, Matthew (Erika) Mauthe, Elizabeth (Joe) Brewer, Nikki Upward and Zachery Upward; great grandchildren, Aiden, William, Allison, Benjamin, Paige, Brooklyn, and Haylee; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gloria Sargent, Kathleen Teasdale, Ruth (Charlie) Halverson, and Delbert Heins; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Patricia Mauthe; three brothers, Francis Sargent, Arthur Sargent and Clifford Sargent and sister, Dorothy White, and a sister-in-law, Kathleen "Kitty" Sargent along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on the Mauthe side.
A Funeral Service for Jane will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Larry Froemming officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in her name to Marquardt Hospice, 1045 Hill St., Watertown, WI 53098.