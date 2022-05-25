Elizabeth Ann (Elton) "Liz" Merchant

November 20, 1933 - May 22, 2022
Rothschild, WI - Elizabeth Ann (Elton) Merchant, 88, of Rothschild, WI passed away Sunday May 22, 2022 peacefully at home from complications of congestive heart failure.
She was born November 20, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI daughter of Lawrence K. and Leona (Angel) Elton. Liz grew up in Big Bend, WI and was a 1951 graduate of Mukwonago High School. She attended Ripon College from 1951-1953.
While at Ripon College she met and later married George D. Merchant of Beloit, WI. They were married on September 4, 1954 at Big Bend Baptist Church. They lived in Germany for 2 years while George served in the U.S. Army. They moved to Beloit, WI in 1959 and were married for 52 years. Together they raised three children. Following the death of George in 2007 Liz moved to Rothschild, WI in 2009 until the time of her death.
Liz loved gardening in her yard, her cats, and doing cross stitch. She and George shared a passion for antiques, and visiting their home was like taking a step back in time. She loved reading, especially mysteries and the adventures of Inspector Gamache. In recent years, when her eye sight was limited, she was a voracious listener of audio books. The family would like to thank the Marathon County Public Library system, and specifically the Rothschild branch staff.
She and George enjoyed camping with the children including trips to Sanibel Island, Florida. Later they enjoyed spending February in Mazatlán, Mexico for 20 years and summer trips to their cabin in northern WI.
Liz was a creative woman and loved coming up with creative gifts and games for the grandchildren at Christmas.
She was predeceased by her husband George D. Merchant; her parents; and brother, Lawrence K. Elton Jr.
Survivors include children: Peter (Sharon Silver) Merchant of Brantwood, WI, Amy (Robert) Jagus of Cave Creek, AZ and Thomas (Jody) Merchant of Rothschild, WI; grandchildren: Edward (Miranda) Merchant of Wausau, WI, Thomas (fiancé Logan Will) Merchant of Wausau, WI, Hannah Jagus of Phoenix, AZ, Paul (fiancée Elisabeth Loomis) Merchant of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Luke (fiancée Emily Knoll) Merchant of Brookline, MA and Joshua Merchant of Troy, MI; great-grandchildren, Maren and Everetta Merchant of Wausau, WI. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gayle Elton and stepmom, Evey Elton.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and Inner Peace Home Care for the wonderful care, comfort and friendship they provided mom towards the end of her life. Also thank you to special friends (Tammy and Russ O., Korine W., Gerry S., Cathy E., and Gail W.), who helped mom be able to continue living at home over the past few years.
The family is planning a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation in Elizabeth's name to Beloit Historical Society or Marathon County Public Library - Rothschild Branch.