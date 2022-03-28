Elizabeth A. Wagner

Beloit, WI - Elizabeth Ann Wagner, 87, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was born on August 24, 1934 in Beloit, WI, the son of Herman and Hazel (Walters) Behling. Elizabeth was a 1952 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Francis Wagner on June 18, 1955 in Beloit. He predeceased her in 2013.
Elizabeth was formerly employed by the Beloit Daily News and then became an Avon Representative for 40 years. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Elizabeth loved reading, playing euchre, cribbage, and scrabble. She would play euchre at the senior center twice a week before covid. Elizabeth also loved flowers, especially yellow roses, tulips, and peonies, watching birds on the feeder, collecting cardinals, and baking cookies, especially at Christmas time. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan and enjoyed watching NCAA basketball tournaments.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Wagner of Dallas, TX and Scott (Beth) Wagner of Centerville, OH; grandchildren, Paige and Katherine Wagner both of Centerville, OH; brother, Warren Behling of Medford, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, William "Bill" and Allan Behling.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church or Beloit Regional Hospice.