Elizabeth A. Kerwin

November 8, 1938 - October 20, 2022 Beloit, WI - Elizabeth A. Kerwin, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in her home.

She was born on November 8, 1938 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Harris) Stout. Elizabeth was a 1957 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She attended Eureka College, Eureka, IL, for three years. Elizabeth was a member of the Delta Zeta National Sorority. She married William Kerwin on September 10, 1960 in the First Baptist Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on March 19, 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Kerwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you