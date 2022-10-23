November 8, 1938 - October 20, 2022 Beloit, WI - Elizabeth A. Kerwin, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in her home.
She was born on November 8, 1938 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Harris) Stout. Elizabeth was a 1957 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She attended Eureka College, Eureka, IL, for three years. Elizabeth was a member of the Delta Zeta National Sorority. She married William Kerwin on September 10, 1960 in the First Baptist Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on March 19, 2021.
Elizabeth was employed by the City of Beloit, Beloit Public Library from1960, until her retirement in 2010. After retirement she continued with a Saturday Family Storytime and Crafts. She was involved with story time for over 50 years and did numerous workshops. Elizabeth was known by the children as "Mrs. Liz, story time leader and mother goose." She was the only librarian that worked at all three of the libraries located in Beloit. Elizabeth was given the Everett Haskel award by the City Council. She loved doing story times and her favorite was when she brought a baby pig to the library!
She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Elizabeth loved to travel and relax at their Green Lake place by sitting on the deck watching the birds and surrounding wild life. She enjoyed watching her grandson, Alec Podrasky play volleyball and basketball at Beloit Memorial High School. She also followed him on his North Shore Milwaukee Volleyball team to California and Texas. Elizabeth loved babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Scott Kerwin; daughter, Debbie Kerwin; grandchildren, Nikki (Jim) Kerwin Magiera, Alec Podrasky, Paige Kerwin, and Hayden Pearson; great grandchildren, Peyton and Presley Magiera; and brother-in-law, Terry Kerwin.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A Funeral Service for Elizabeth will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church.