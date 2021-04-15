Elisabeth (Preisig) Kassal

July 14, 1934 - April 12, 2021
Chicago, IL - Elisabeth "Betty" Kassal, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 in the home she shared with her son, Robert. Betty was born on July 14th, 1934 in Yugoslavia, the daughter of Mathias and Katharina Preisig. After living through WW II, losing her father to the war and experiencing many hardships no child should ever have to endure, Betty and her mother came to the United States in 1948, settling in Chicago. It was there where she met the love of her life, Adam. They were married on September 12, 1953. They both had successful careers in the shoe manufacturing industry. Their careers took them to reside in Cape Girardeau MO, Beloit WI and Big Rapids MI, as well as traveling worldwide. Upon retirement they moved back to Jackson MO, where they had many wonderful years, until Adam's passing in 2015. At that time, Betty moved to Chicago where she lived with Robert, who provided her with uncompromising love and care until her passing.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her 3 children, Rita (James) Trankler of Jackson MO, Robert Kassal of Chicago, IL, and Ronald (Lori) Kassal of South Beloit, IL; also her 5 grandchildren, Josef (Angela) Trankler, Glorianne Davies, Nichole (Joe) McCadams, Elisabeth (Nathan) Laird and Nicholas Dotson. Also surviving are 9 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Adam, and her daughter in law, Stephanie Kassal. At this time, Rita and Ronald would like to thank Robert for the remarkable care he gave mom for the past 5 years. We are forever grateful. Donations in memory of Betty can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
A private family graveside service will be held St. Adalbert cemetery in Niles, IL. Maloney Funeral Home in Chicago is assisting the family.