August 12, 1920 - December 30, 2020
Beloit, WI - Elinor Y. Swain age 100 of Beloit died Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. She was born August 12, 1920 to the late Ehler and Anna (Lynn) Schumacher in Beloit, WI. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1938. Elinor married Laurence F. Swain on December 4, 1938 at St. John's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in August 13, 1999. She worked as an accountant for the Beloit Corp until her retirement. After retirement Elinor worked for the Chief of Police at the Town of Beloit as a secretary. Elinor was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, taught Sunday school, served as the LWML treasurer and vice president, was active with the Church choir, enjoyed the St. John's card club and was a member of the Lucy Dreher bible study group.
Elinor is survived by her sons, Richard (Carol) Swain and Daryl (Katherine) Swain both of Beloit, her daughter, Carol (Herbert) Satzger of Flagler Beach, FL; seven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; fourteen great great grandchildren;
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, her sister and her great grandson.
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the care they gave Elinor.
Elinor's Private Family Funeral Service will be held in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dennis Roser officiating. Private family interment at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Swain family on our website.
