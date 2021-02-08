November 16, 1949 - February 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Elif A. Alseth, born November 16, 1949, passed away February 4, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was a Vietnam veteran who was awarded an Army Commendation Medal and Bronze Star. Elif had a passion for flying and was a private pilot, a flying instructor, and a licensed commercial pilot. Many of his flying students remember his easy-going manner, unique humor and remained his friends for life. More recently Elif became a skilled carpenter and craftsman. Elif's life will be celebrated at a later date by his family.