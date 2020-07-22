December 28,1925 - July 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Eleanor M. Winchester, age 94, of Beloit died Sunday July 19, 2020 in her home. She was born December 28, 1925 to the late Harold and Mamie (Peterson) Magnuson in Rockford, IL. Eleanor graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1944. She married Bernard A. Winchester on August 2, 1945. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1990. Eleanor was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteered as a Sunday school teacher. She worked at the Beloit Daily News for many years. Eleanor was an active 4H, Brownie & Girl Scout leader. She was also a member of the Beloit Eagles Club Auxiliary, the Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent 10 and the Beloit Moose Lodge 191 of Beloit. Before her health declined, Eleanor enjoyed going to all her grandchildren & great grandchildren's events. Eleanor will be remembered as a wonderful home maker and for her love of animals, especially cats!
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie K. (Rick) Wehrle of Beloit; six grandchildren: Heather (John) Homa, Brad (Tammy) Thompson, Chad Wehrle, Melissa Oestonson, Josh (Emily) Wehrle & Lena Lass; eleven great grandchildren: Maddy & Mason Homa, Serena & Zack Thompson, Kennedy & Starr Wehrle, Eleana, Emanual, Nathanial & Iana Lminggio and Legend & Abel Wehrle; her nephew, Rod Magnuson of Beloit and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her two brothers, Burdette (Joanne) Magnuson and Howard Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and CNA's
at Autumn Lake Healthcare for the care they gave Eleanor.
Eleanor's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 24, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Lucy Wynard officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns. A memorial fund is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website. Soc
